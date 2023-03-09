Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 4,251,190 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $3,588,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $72,013,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

