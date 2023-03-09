Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 709,072 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sysco worth $3,334,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

