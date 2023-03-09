Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 114,699 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.45% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $3,938,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,533.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,543.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,542.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

