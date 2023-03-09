Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 820,031 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $3,707,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

WEC stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.