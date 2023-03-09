Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,617,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.34% of CBRE Group worth $3,484,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

