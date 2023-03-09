Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.18 Billion Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,012,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $3,177,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

