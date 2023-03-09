Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.86 Billion Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,333,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $3,857,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $165.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

