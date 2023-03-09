Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,820,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,163,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.34% of American International Group worth $3,647,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

