Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,442,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $3,245,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,776 shares of company stock valued at $85,019,245. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.21. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

