Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 277,624 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,097,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.59% of Fortinet worth $3,296,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

