Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.95. 39,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

