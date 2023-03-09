Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,987. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

