Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 619,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,760,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,455,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.88. The stock had a trading volume of 928,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.58. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.