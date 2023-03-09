Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.60. 791,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,582. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

