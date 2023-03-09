Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTV stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,954. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.