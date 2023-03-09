Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 45097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $711.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
