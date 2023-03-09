Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 45097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $711.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $111,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 89,589 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

