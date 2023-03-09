Velas Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $549,089.52 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,423,115,576 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,115,574 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

