Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Critical Survey

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 5 11 1 0 1.76 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.1% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Venus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.43 billion 1.60 $2.29 billion $4.42 13.78 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.79% 18.92% 13.05% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.