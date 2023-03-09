Verge Market Cap Hits $46.11 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Verge has a market capitalization of $46.11 million and $620,147.04 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00386619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00692815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00084470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00539977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,715,425 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

