Verge (XVG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $700,127.89

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $43.74 million and $700,127.89 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,659.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00385375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00698177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00084674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00539938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,726,100 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.