Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $98,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,601,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,114,992. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

