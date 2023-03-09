Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.97. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 561,197 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

