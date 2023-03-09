Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.97. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 561,197 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.