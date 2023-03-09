VersaBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

VersaBank Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VBNK opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

VBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on VersaBank in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in VersaBank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 58,842 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

