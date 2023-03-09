Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

VERX stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -371.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,111 shares of company stock worth $1,786,540. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 280,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

