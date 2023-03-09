Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence Sells 14,282,944 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 1,234,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after purchasing an additional 519,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

