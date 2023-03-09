Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.
Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.
Further Reading
