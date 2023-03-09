Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $813.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $153,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

