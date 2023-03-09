VirtualMeta Price Down 1.9% This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $17,195.47 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00424313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,157.93 or 0.28680747 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00263 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,329.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

