Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

