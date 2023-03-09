Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDF opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

