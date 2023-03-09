Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $274,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.62. 1,199,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

