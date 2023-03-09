Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vital Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$24.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fang Chen sold 192,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$69,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$264,810.96. 65.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.