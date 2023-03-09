Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.20

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.20 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 101.32 ($1.22). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 101.22 ($1.22), with a volume of 63,927,635 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.44) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.02) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 120.64 ($1.45).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

