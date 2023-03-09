Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €45.40 ($48.30) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR:VNA opened at €22.26 ($23.68) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €48.19 ($51.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.09.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.