Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stake Boosted by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Vontier by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 87.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 79,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

