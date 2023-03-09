Voyager Token Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $143.17 million and approximately $180.09 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

