Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.