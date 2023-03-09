Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.75.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $133.21 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.15.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

