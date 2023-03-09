Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Shares Up 30.8%

Shares of Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) shot up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Webjet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Webjet Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

