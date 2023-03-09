Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading Down 6.1%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.31. Approximately 472,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 940,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

