Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Target had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Target had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/1/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/15/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Target had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $163.03. 574,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

