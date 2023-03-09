Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WB opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

