Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.