Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

