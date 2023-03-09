Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

