Wells Fargo & Company Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $23.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities upgraded Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.84.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

