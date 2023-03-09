Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.86

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.86 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 66082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

