Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

