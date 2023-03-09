Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Increases Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.108 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.07.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.