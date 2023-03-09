Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Matthew Lockridge Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lockridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 0.9 %

WHG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 18,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

