Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.88. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

