Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Weyco Group Price Performance
Weyco Group stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.88. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
